Giving Hasina time to recover before speaking to her: Jaishankar

The Indian government is giving former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and went there yesterday, some time "to recover" before talking to her, said India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.

He was speaking at an all-party meeting at the Parliament House today.

He said it had not even been 24 hours since Hasina arrived in the neighbouring country, and she is in a state of shock, and so the government was giving her time to recover before speaking speaking to her about various issues.

He said the government would give her the necessary assistance.

As per meeting sources, he also mentioned that India had spoken to the Bangladesh army chief, asking for the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in Bangladesh.

Replying to questions from various leaders, the minister said households and properties belonging to minorities were targeted by agitators in the neighbouring country.

Various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, conveyed their full cooperation to the government in this regard, reports our New Delhi correspondent.