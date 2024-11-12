Give timeline for phasing out fossil fuel

South Asian civil society groups demand at COP29

South Asian civil society groups in Baku have called for developed countries to make political declarations for ending fossil fuel use by closing and phasing out all coal and fossil fuel-based power plants by 2040.

They also demanded that the major emitters change their theory of diverting peoples' demand and instead give real commitment in both mitigation and financing for the next 10 years.

The demands were placed at a press conference yesterday in Baku, Azerbaijan that is hosting the Conference of Parties (COP29) -- the largest climate conference of the UN -- where leaders from some 200 countries will be gathering and discussing the future of the earth, according to a statement of EquityBD.

COP29 arrives at a time when US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, sending widespread concern for countries like Bangladesh that remain in the forefront of climate change.

During COP-15 in Copenhagen, a global fund was promised, in which developed countries were supposed to deposit $100 billion a year to help underdeveloped nations battle climate change. Even though COP-29 is about to start, the first $100 billion for the fund has yet to be raised.

Civil society groups said 300 million people are suffering from food insecurity around the world and need to adapt to climate change impacts.

"The existing climate financing system is extremely unfair and debt-driven. So, the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Change [NCQG] must be designed through ensuring a percentage of Gross National Income of developed countries," said Aminul Hoque, who represents Bangladeshi NGO EquityBD.

Thailk Kariyawasan, from Sri Lanka, said to get global temperatures back to pre-industrial levels, the global annual greenhouse gas emissions gap must be narrowed, and this will be possible by relentlessly strengthening mitigation action for this decade.

"So, COP29 must deliver a clear timeline for transitioning away from fossil fuels, leading to complete phase out," he said.

Tetet Neura Lauron, of from Philippines and representing the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, said international financial institutions and the industrialised countries must stop their overreliance on private sector and plan in a participatory manners.

"We urgently need public finance policies, priorities, and governance to push a 1.5-degree aligned, just transition, rooted in collective wellbeing following global and local equity," she added.

Soumya Datta of India said Azerbaijan has an opportunity to show genuine climate leadership, learning from previous COP events by focusing the debate on the decarbonisation dilemmas of Petro-states.