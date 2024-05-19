Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 09:11 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 09:17 PM

Bangladesh

Give Kamalapur ICD terminal to shipping ministry

Recommends JS body
File photo

A parliamentary body today proposed that management of the Kamalapur ICD (inland container depot) terminal be handed over to the Ministry of Shipping for better management and operation.

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Shipping made the recommendations at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

In the meeting, Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the ministry, said the ICD terminal is now jointly operated by railways and shipping ministries, which often causes delays in its operation.

He also said the single-handed operation of the ICD terminal by the shipping ministry will bring pace to its activities.

