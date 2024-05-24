Gita Rani breaking barriers

Lone female UZ chairman candidate in Sylhet division continues fight for empowering tea workers

Gita Rani Kanu, a steadfast advocate for tea workers' rights, is emerging as a formidable candidate for the chairman position in the upcoming upazila elections scheduled for May 29 in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar.

At 43, Gita stands out as the sole female contender for the post in the entire Sylhet division and represents the first from the tea workers' community to vie for such a position. Her electoral symbol is "horse".

Having previously contested in the 2014 upazila polls, albeit facing defeat amid allegations of rigging, Gita is now buoyed by the support of fellow tea workers who have generously funded and participated in her campaign so far.

Reflecting on her journey, Gita recounts facing myriad challenges and enduring persecution while advocating for tea workers' rights.

"I am undeterred, I will not give up," Gita said.

Gita holds key positions within various advocacy groups, including being the convener of Bangladesh Tea Worker Women's Forum, the general secretary of Cha Sramik Moha Sangram Committee, and a member secretary of Cha Sramik Adhikar Andolon.

She expressed concerns over the high nomination fee needed for contesting the polls.

"People from poor, marginalised communities like tea workers need their representation in the local government. However, the nomination fee is Tk 1 lakh, which is a lot for someone who is poor. This fee needs to be reduced," she said.