Girl found dead in Patuakhali

Family alleges she was murdered over ‘land dispute’

A girl was found dead in Patuakhali on Saturday night, hours after the eight-year-old went missing.

Police recovered the body of Maryam, daughter of Maqbul Mridha, from a field next to their house at Ramvalak village in Dasmina around 11:00pm.

She was a third-grader at Ramvalak Agrani Government Primary School.

Dasmina Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nurul Islam Majumder said they observed signs of strangulation on Maryam's throat and injury marks on the head.

The body was sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy yesterday.

Locals said Maryam left the house for playing before evening on Saturday.

As she did not return home after evening, her parents and neighbours started looking for her. They found Maryam's body in the field.

Maryam's mother Rina Begum alleged their "rivals" with whom they have a land dispute killed her daughter.

Echoing her, Maryam's father Maqbul said, "Those people beat me several times. They also threatened to kill me a few days ago."

This correspondent tried to contact several of their rivals but found their phones switched-off.

OC Nurul Islam said they are looking into the incident.