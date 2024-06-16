Get Tk 1,000 for sacrificing a bull at designated field

DNCC announces incentive

To ensure cleanliness and hygiene, Dhaka North City Corporation is offering the city residents Tk 1,000 for sacrificing each bulls in the field adjacent to Mirpur's Paris Road.

This year, the corporation has arranged the sacrifice of at least 500 animals in the field, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said at a programme in the capital yesterday.

"Those who will come here to sacrifice their bulls will receive an incentive of Tk 1,000 per bull from the DNCC," he added.

Arrangements have also been made to sacrifice at least 100 animals in another designated area of ward-7.