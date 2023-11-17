Germany to fund 3 govt projects

Agreement for €25.5 million signed

Germany will fund €25.5 million in three government projects, including one for making Bangladesh's cities more liveable.

Three technical cooperation agreements between the two countries were signed in this regard yesterday.

Sharifa Khan, senior secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ in Bangladesh, signed the agreements, according to an ERD press release.

The projects are "Liveable and Inclusive Cities for All (LICA)", "Access to Justice for Women: Strengthening Community Dispute Resolution and Improving Case Management (A2 Justice)" and "Strengthening Institutions for Climate Change Adapted Water Resource Management in Dhaka".

Germany will fund up to €5.5 million for LICA project, which will be implemented by LGED.

The objectives are to make basic urban services more sustainable, climate-adapted and inclusive. It also focuses on the integrated management of green spaces, water bodies and waste.

For A2 Justice, Germany will fund €15.5 million and the project will be implemented by the Law and Justice Division.

For "Strengthening Institutions for Climate Change Adapted Water Resource Management in Dhaka", Germany will provide up to €4.5 million and it will be implemented by LGED.

The project targets institutional and technical foundations to ensure water quality in the Meghna.