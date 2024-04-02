‘Genuine’ HSC, SSC certificates for sale!

BTEB employee held for selling over 5,000 forged copies

Over the last couple of years, if one with ill intentions knew who to pay, he or she could obtain a "genuine" SSC or HSC certificate from the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), regardless of their student status.

Be it to turn failing grades into passing ones, improve GPA, and obtain a certificate without even having to take the exams -- all was made possible by one man on the inside: AKM Shamsuzzaman, a system analyst at the BTEB who charged between Tk 15,000 and Tk 50,000 to deliver each certificate.

The Detective Branch of police revealed how he operated after arresting him along with his accomplice, Faisal, from his Agargaon home early yesterday.

According to Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division DB, Shamsuzzaman sold over 5,000 forged certificates over the last couple of years.

He began his operation by first stealing a substantial amount of the papers on which the BTEB prints the genuine certificates.

He then printed fake certificates on genuine papers and sold them to clients.

As a final flourish of legitimacy, these certificates were uploaded to the board's server database, allowing clients to show verification if they were ever challenged.

Detectives are now trying to determine if he had more accomplices, the DB official said.

Speaking to reporters during the drive, Shamsuzzaman said he learned how to prepare the certificates from another system analyst who was also involved in forging.

He said he has so far produced and sold around 5,000 forged certificates and shared the profit with others involved in the operation.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid said after receiving complaints, a DB official, using a false identity, contacted Shamsuzzaman for a fake certificate. He later delivered a certificate in exchange for Tk 35,000.

"One would pay depending on their requirement," he said.

Many have successfully enrolled at colleges or universities with these forged certificates, the DB official said.