Geneva Camp: Narcos clashing over new heroin spot

Mohammadpur Geneva Camp, where narcotics trade is rampant, has been witnessing clashes every day since the day after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The reason: a new "heroin spot" in the camp.

According to locals and police, two drug-dealing gangs -- one led by Altaf alias "Bomb" and another by Md Imtiaz -- have been involved in the clashes, which take place mostly after midnight in the stretch between the camp's sector-4 and sector-8.

There are at least four existing spots in the camp where heroin is sold.

These are run by Altaf's gang in collaboration with another.

Imtiaz's gang, however, now wants to open and run a new one.

In the camp, a gram of heroin is currently sold for Tk 2,000.

On April 14, a case was filed with the Mohammadpur Police Station against 102 named and 250 unnamed people.

Mohammad Rezaul, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police outpost, filed the case.

According to the FIR, over 200 to 250 people were locked in a clash. They destroyed public property and hurled crude bombs.

Speaking to The Daily Star, SI Rezaul said, "Clashes have been taking place in the camp every day since the day after the Eid.

"The clashes are occurring over establishing supremacy in the narcotics business. Two gangs – one of Sayedpur Biharis and another of local Biharis – are mainly responsible for the situation. We have so far detained 10-12 people in this connection."

Visiting the area on April 15 and 16, The Daily Star witnessed the grim scenario at the Geneva Camp.

Around 11:00pm on Tuesday (April 16), these correspondents saw a clash ensuing near the Kamal Biryani shop. A large number of people were seen indiscriminately hurling brick chunks.

Sources said the fight, which involved at least 100 people, continued till 1:00am.

The day before, the clash began after midnight and continued till 3:00am, they said, adding that the gangs choose such a timing so that law enforcers are not present.

Camp insiders said there are around 12 designated spots for drug trade in the camp. One of those is run by "Rani", known to be the "queen of Marijuana".

Imtiaz, who is Rani's nephew, wants his own spot to sell heroin.

They added that Altaf's gang opposed Imtiaz's idea as they are afraid their heroin sales will take a hit with "more spots opened up".

The selling of the illicit opioid in the camp began in 2022.

Sources further said Imtiaz "stole" Altaf's gang members to sell heroin there.

The Daily Star was not able to reach Altaf or Imtiaz as both have been absconding since the case was filed.

Rowshanul Haque Saikat, additional deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division Police, told this newspaper, "They [the drug gangs] clashed whenever they found no policemen in the camp.

"We have strong surveillance and also conduct drives every day, but they manage to flee whenever they sense police presence."

Despite regular drives, both groups got locked in a clash again in the early hours of April 19. Locals said that during the conflict, which took place from around 2:00am to 6:30am, the gangs' members chased each other with sharp weapons, sticks and bricks.

The same day, police arrested two top drug traders of the camp. They were identified as Sayedpuria Babu and Sajjad, said ADC Saikat, adding that the two are listed narcotics dealers and were leading the clashes in the camp.

The latest fight took place around 4:45pm yesterday and it continued for half an hour. The situation returned to normal after police showed up on the spot.

Meanwhile, residents of the camps are living in fear, especially during the nights, due to the continuous infighting and consequent police drives.

According to camp sources, many innocent people were also hurt during the clash as bricks were also hurled at rooftops of homes.

Locals said at least 50 people have so far been injured due to the fights .

Md Shawkat Ali, president of the Stranded Pakistanis General Repatriation Committee, told this newspaper, "We cannot sleep at night. We are in fear due to this incessant infighting."

He urged the law enforcers to arrest the real culprits and bring relief to the camp residents.