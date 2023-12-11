Gender equality remains a far cry

Speakers call for proper monitoring of budget spending

Even though 53 ministries have introduced a gender budget in the country, there is a lack of proper monitoring to track the spending, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also said storage of essential gender-disaggregated data needs supervision.

The remarks were made at a roundtable titled "Human rights of Women in Bangladesh'', organised by Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha (BNPS) at the capital's Jatiya Press Club, marking Human Rights Day.

Over half the population comprises women, yet the national budget lacks sufficient allocation for them. — Rokeya Kabir, Executive director of BNPS

Speakers noted that the allocated budget for enforcing laws against gender-based violence is insufficient, and that there is inadequate funding for implementation of the National Women Development Policy.

Rokeya Kabir, executive director of BNPS, said over half the population comprises women, yet the national budget lacks sufficient allocation for them. Activists have long emphasised the necessity of establishing a dedicated ministry for this segment of the population, which will facilitate the formulation of targeted action plans.

Despite constitutional assurances of equal rights for all citizens, the inheritance law does not reflect this principle. There is a call for the elimination of gender discrimination and the establishment of equal citizenship rights for every individual, she added.

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said the absence of women's equal rights in inheritance and family property perpetuates their subordination in both family and society. This situation is identified as the fundamental factor contributing to violence against women and girls, encompassing issues like dowry and child marriage.

Barrister Tania Amir said according to the constitution, all citizens should have equal rights. Articles 16, 27, 28 of the constitution notes that the state will not discriminate. Even if there is any legal provision anywhere, it will be void. Sections of the Succession Act are inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution, so they should be repealed. Yet, we are yet to see this change and women are deprived of equal rights.

Shyamal Dutta, general secretary of Jatiya Press Club, said violence against women and girls disrupts the peace and stability of the family, society and state. It increases costs in various areas such as healthcare, education, social protection, justice and productivity, which harms families, societies and national economies. Violence must be prevented to overcome this situation.

Indiscriminate use of technology has also made women's lives more vulnerable. Unfortunately, efforts are still being made to prevent women's right to vote by fatwas in some areas of the country, he added.