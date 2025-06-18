Gender budget cuts may further marginalise women

Warn experts during discussion

Economists, rights activists, and development experts have raised concerns over a decline in gender-responsive allocations in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, questioning the government's commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality.

Speaking at a post-budget discussion organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad yesterday, they warned that gender-sensitive considerations are being increasingly sidelined, especially during crises -- an omission they called unacceptable.

The event, held at the organisation's headquarters in Segunbagicha, brought together policy analysts and civil society members who criticised both the reduced allocations and the persistent gaps in budget implementation and oversight.

Speaking as chief guest, Dr Manzoor Hossain, member (secretary) of General Economics Division, acknowledged the drop in gender budgeting allocation but said this would not necessarily reduce its impact.

He stressed the need for efficient spending by eliminating "non-essential sectors".

However, speakers cautioned that viewing gender budgeting solely through the lens of efficiency risks overlooking the needs of marginalised women and undermining the purpose of gender-responsive planning, especially amid rising social and economic vulnerability among women.

Ishrat Sharmin, deputy director at SANEM, expressed disappointment over what she described as a continuing lack of understanding within government ministries regarding gender budgeting.

"Despite years of advocacy, many ministries still don't fully understand what a gender-responsive budget means," she said, adding that the Finance Division's assumption that gender priorities are already addressed is "far from the truth".

She also highlighted the lack of reliable, disaggregated data to measure how gender budgets affect women's lives -- an information gap that weakens accountability and reform efforts.

Sharmin Islam, gender team leader at UNDP, echoed similar concerns. She called for a deeper review of how ministries plan and implement gender allocations and whether those efforts truly lead to positive outcomes for women.

"Without effective monitoring and oversight, gender priorities risk being sidelined," she said, urging the government to strengthen ministries' monitoring and evaluation capacities and introduce comprehensive tracking systems to ensure results.

Umme Marjana, lecturer of economics at East West University, linked increasing rates of gender-based violence with women's economic dependency, especially in the informal sector.

She criticised the budget for failing to address this link and pointed out that rising education costs and limited support for informal workers further marginalise women.

Sumaiya Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra, said the budget overlooks the realities faced by rural, urban, and migrant working women.

"Skill development and livelihood support initiatives have seen little meaningful growth," she said, calling for targeted investments -- particularly through consular services -- for migrant women workers.

Tamanna Singh Baraik, programme officer at Dalit Nari Forum, noted that over 6.5 million Dalit people, especially women and girls, remain excluded from development efforts.

"The budget provides no roadmap or targeted funding to address this deep-rooted inequality," she said.

Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu appreciated the timely presentation of the budget but criticised weak monitoring and inconsistent gender budgeting practices across ministries.

"The recognition of unpaid domestic labour is a step forward, but much more remains to be done," she said.

Closing the session, Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem called for including more women economists in policy analysis, especially in evaluating the gendered impact of budgets.

"We must institutionalise the recognition of unpaid and informal work, reduce barriers to education, and address the structural inequalities women continue to face," she said.

Prof Sharmind Neelormi of Jahangirnagar University and Shahnaz Sumi, director of Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, also spoke at the session, among others.

The event was moderated by Mahila Parishad's Movement Secretary Rabeya Khatun Shanti.