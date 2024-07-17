GDP, per capita income to stay unchanged

Says finance ministry on adjustment of export data

Bangladesh's GDP and per capita income will stay the same after the reconciliation of export data as the two data points are calculated based on the actual export receipts registered by the central bank, says the finance ministry.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the government agency responsible for collecting statistics on demographics and the economy, uses the Bangladesh Bank's figures as export earnings, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

"As a result, the apprehension the GDP and per capita income will also come down is not right," the statement said.

The statement comes after Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali held a meeting on Monday on the mismatch in export data. Ahasanul Islam Titu, the state minister for commerce, BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and higher-ups from different ministries and government agencies were present.

The same methods will be used by all the government agencies for data collection, the statement said.

"So, it is expected from now on that there will be no major difference in export data collected by the BB, Export Promotion Bureau and the National Board of Revenue. It is worth mentioning that there will also not be any major change in the balance of payment (BoP) although little revision in the current account and fiscal account was done."

The revised BoP has already been published on the BB website, the statement said.

The amount of cash incentive given to the exporters is disbursed after a third party audits the export receipts, it said.

"As a result, the amount of cash incentive that was given to the exporters is also correct," the statement added.

However, economists are predicting the size of GDP will drop once the export data is corrected.

"The most pressing implication of the correction of the shipment value of exports is for the GDP growth estimate," Zahid Hussain, a former lead economist at the World Bank's Dhaka office, told The Daily Star recently.

BBS has projected GDP growth of 5.8 percent in fiscal 2023-24.

In making this calculation, they projected a 5.63 percent growth in the real exports of goods and services.

Recently, the BB data showed that actual exports in the first 10 months of fiscal 2023-24 were nearly $14 billion less than the shipment value of goods published by the EPB earlier.

Following the correction, economic growth may be about one percentage point lower than the government's preliminary estimate, Hussain said.

"Thus the 5.8 percent GDP growth could be 4.8 percent due to the shortfall in actual export growth relative to the export growth projected, other things equal."