Gazipur RMG workers on work abstention demanding Eid bonus

Workers of a Ready-made garment factory in Gazipur are observing a work abstention since this morning, demanding extension of Eid holidays and payment of bonus.

Thousands of workers of Lithi Group's Apparels-21 Limited, have been staging protests inside the factory at Shishir Chala village in Bagher Bazar area of Joydevpur from 8:00am, Inspector Ariful Islam of the Gazipur Industrial Police told The Daily Star this afternoon.

Members of the industrial police are on the scene, he said adding that police have also taken position outside the factory gate.

Sources at the factory said, total 4,010 workers are on strike.

Despite multiple attempts, FM Kabir Mohiuddin, the factory owner, could not be contacted by our local correspondent.

Decision to continue the strike tomorrow was not taken by the workers while filing this report at 4:00pm.