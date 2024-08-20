Gazipur journos form human chain to protest attack on East West Media office

Media workers formed a human chain in Gazipur today to protest the attack and vandalism of East West Media Group yesterday.

The human chain was organised by Gazipur media workers of different TV channels and newspapers. They formed the chain in front of the District Commissioner's office around noon.

Protesting the attack on East West Media Group, the journalists said media workers are the mirror of the state. The media will not be able to work independently unless attacks on the media and cases and harassment against media workers are stopped.

Photo: Star

If journalists portray irregularities and corruption, evil forces want to suppress media through attacks, disappearances and murders, the protesters claimed.

Kaler Kantho regional correspondent Ripon Ansari, Bangladesh Pratidin correspondent Khairul Islam, News24 Channel district correspondent Jahangir Alam, Somoy TV correspondent Rajibul Hasan, The Daily Star's district correspondent Monjurul Haque, DBC News correspondent Mahmuda Sikder, Barta Bazar correspondent Al Sadi, New Nation correspondent Brown Biplob, among others, spoke during the human chain with Bhawal Ghar Bachao Andolon acting chairman Hasibur Rahman in the chair.

East West Media Group's office in Bashundhara Residential Area was vandalised yesterday by unidentified miscreants. At least 20 vehicles parked on the office premises were vandalised.