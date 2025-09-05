Gazipur gets a new seat, Bagerhat loses one

EC finalises delimitation

Ahead of the 13th national election next year, the Election Commission yesterday finalised the boundaries of the 300 constituencies, with 46 seats in 16 districts redrawn.

In the final list, the commission has added a new parliamentary constituency in Gazipur district and reduced one in Bagerhat.

So, Gazipur will have six parliamentary seats while Bagerhat three in the upcoming election to be held in February.

The 46 redrawn seats are: Panchagarh-1 and 2; Rangpur-1 and 3; Sirajganj-1 and 2; Pabna-1 and 2; Bagerhat-1, 2 and 3; Satkhira-2, 3 and 4; Manikganj-2 and 3; Dhaka-2, 4, 5, 7, 10 and 14; Gazipur-1, 2, 3, 5 and 6; Narayanganj-3, 4 and 5; Faridpur-2 and 4; Shariatpur-2 and 3; Brahmanbaria-2 and 3; Cumilla-1, 2, 6 and 10; Noakhali-1, 2, 4 and 5; and Chattogram-7 and 8.

The EC Secretariat yesterday issued a circular in this regard. The notification was published in the form of a gazette later at night.

The commission held hearings for four days from August 24 after receiving claims, objections, recommendations, and opinions on draft boundaries, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said in the notification.

The draft was published on July 30. A total of 1,185 objections and 708 recommendations were submitted afterwards.

The hearings were held on the redrawing of boundaries for 84 constituencies in 33 districts.

The boundaries were finalised after a review of the information and arguments presented during the hearings, and making necessary amendments to the constituencies, Secretary Akhtar said.

According to the law regarding delimitation of constituencies, the boundaries of Jatiya Sangsad constituencies should be redrawn based on the population distribution from the latest census, while keeping administrative units intact for convenience.