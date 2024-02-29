Bangladesh
Gazipur Factory: One killed, six hurt in boiler blast

A worker was killed and six others were injured in a boiler explosion at a factory in Jamtala area of Gazipur Sadar upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Likhon Mia, 24. The injured could not be identified immediately, said Sub-inspector Abu Sayed of Gazipur Sadar Police Station.

The blast took place around 1:30pm at Intelligent Card Limited Factory, the SI said.

Two fire engines extinguished the blaze.

The injured are under treatment at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, said its emergency department officer Abul Fazal.

