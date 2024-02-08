Gazipur factory closed indefinitely following worker protest

A factory in Gazipur's Sreepur was declared closed for an indefinite period this morning following a demonstration staged by its workers yesterday.

Thousands of workers of a factory owned by Reedisha Food and Beverage Limited staged the demonstration on the road in front of the factory around 8:00pm yesterday demanding a hike in their salaries.

Khorshed Alam, an official of the human resources department of the factory, confirmed the development to our Gazipur correspondent.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector ASM Abdur Noor said, "I talked to the workers and informed the matter to the factory owners. The owners have ensured that they would talk to the workers about this."

A worker, Bachchu Mia, said, "I came here in the morning and saw a notice of the factory's closure on the gate."

According to the workers, they went on demonstration yesterday demanding for an increase in their wages.

When asked, the factory official Khorshed said, "We haven't received yet any instruction to hike the salary."