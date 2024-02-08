Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Gazipur factory closed indefinitely following worker protest

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:49 PM
Photo: Collected

A factory in Gazipur's Sreepur was declared closed for an indefinite period this morning following a demonstration staged by its workers yesterday.

Thousands of workers of a factory owned by Reedisha Food and Beverage Limited staged the demonstration on the road in front of the factory around 8:00pm yesterday demanding a hike in their salaries.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khorshed Alam, an official of the human resources department of the factory, confirmed the development to our Gazipur correspondent.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector ASM Abdur Noor said, "I talked to the workers and informed the matter to the factory owners. The owners have ensured that they would talk to the workers about this."

A worker, Bachchu Mia, said, "I came here in the morning and saw a notice of the factory's closure on the gate."

According to the workers, they went on demonstration yesterday demanding for an increase in their wages.

When asked, the factory official Khorshed said, "We haven't received yet any instruction to hike the salary."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়: প্রশাসন-ছাত্রলীগের ‘আন্ডারস্টান্ডিং’

বিক্ষোভকারীরা বলছেন, হলে হলে ছাত্রলীগের দৌরাত্ম্য এবং প্রশাসনের মদদের কারণে অপরাধমূলক ঘটনা ঘটে চলেছে

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত মাধ্যমিক, ১০ রমজান পর্যন্ত প্রাথমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান চালু থাকবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X