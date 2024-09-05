Gazipur factories reopen amid tight security

Operations at all factories in Gazipur resumed today as security has been beefed up in the industrial areas.

Workers were seen entering factories in groups in various areas, including Tongi, Bhogra Bypass, Mauna and Konabari.

Gazipur Industrial Zone-2 Additional Superintendent of Police Imran Ahmmed told The Daily Star that all factories in Gazipur are open.

Photo: Collected

About 900 industrial police have been deployed in the district to avoid any untoward incident.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Army are patrolling the area since morning.

He said that the authorities had announced a closure at 60 garment factories in Gazipur amid worker unrest, road blockades and vandalisms in the last few days.

Yesterday, BGMEA announced to keep their factories open from today after getting the necessary security assurance from the government.