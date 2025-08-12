Bangladesh
Gazipur BNP leader files defamation case against Sarjis Alam

A local BNP leader today filed a defamation case against Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (northern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), over "propaganda implicating BNP" in the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin.

Gazipur city's Basan thana BNP President Tanvir Siraj filed the case around 12:00pm with the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court-2 seeking compensation for defaming BNP.

Tanvir told The Daily Star that Judge Alamgir Al Mamun took cognisance of the charges and asked the Criminal Investigation Department to probe the case.

According to the case, the BNP leader said journalist Tuhin was killed while recording a video of a criminal gang.

However, Sarjis, without knowing the facts, has been spreading propaganda on Facebook, implicating BNP in the murder, which has tarnished the party's image, he alleged.

