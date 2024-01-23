Gayeshwar, Nipun get anticipatory bail

The High Court yesterday granted anticipatory bail to BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nipun Roy Chowdhury till March 25 in seven cases.

Of the cases, six were filed against Gayeshwar with Ramna and Paltan police stations in connection with the incidents of violence centring BNP's rally in the capital on October 28 last year. One of the cases was filed against him over vandalism at the chief justice's residence.

The other case was filed with Keraniganj Police Station against Nipun for violence carried out during BNP's rally on the same day.

The HC also directed Gayeshwar and Nipun to surrender before the trial courts concerned by March 25 in the cases.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders following seven petitions filed by the two seeking bail in the cases.

Yesterday, both the accused appeared before the HC bench for bail.