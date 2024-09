Gawhar Ara Mamun, wife of playwright Mamunur Rashid, passed away on Tuesday.

She breathed her last at 7:30pm while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi, Mamunur confirmed to the media.

She had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment before her passing.

Gawhar was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyrs' Graveyard yesterday.