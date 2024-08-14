‘Gave shelter to AL leaders whose lives in danger’

Says Army chief

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said they gave shelter to some influential people from the ousted Awami League government as their lives were in danger.

He also said they gave shelter to people irrespective of their party affiliation, opinion and religion.

"If there is any allegation against them, any case is filed, they will be punished. But of course, we don't want any attack or extrajudicial action [against them]. We have given them shelter because of the threat to their lives," he said replying to a query.

Waker-Uz-Zaman was speaking at Rajshahi Cantonment where he met with officials of army, police, and the civil administration.

Asked about any possibility of a counter-revolution, the army chief said he had no knowledge of it.

Enquired about any pressure from foreign nations regarding the prevailing situation, he replied in the negative.

"... this is a unique situation. Everyone understands it. There has been some discussion over the minority issue. A total of 30 minority-related attacks have taken place in 20 districts."

He said they do not want any such incidents to take place.

"We are looking into the incidents. We will bring the criminals to book."

Speaking about the situation in Rahshahi division, Waker-Uz-Zaman said, "Nothing like this [attacks on minority community] happened in the eight districts of Rajshahi division. Such congenial atmosphere should always be maintained. We will all work together and take the country towards development."

The army chief said, "The situation has become normal. But the police are still in trauma. Once it's over, the police will be able to perform their duties properly again.

"Police have already started working in different police stations. We are giving protection to the police. Once they start functioning fully, the situation will become normal. Then we will return to the cantonment," he added.

He said the army will provide all-out support to the government. "The government wants some reform, and to hold a free and fair election. We will provide all sorts of assistance in this regard."

The army chief said many looted arms of police have already been recovered and more will be recovered soon.

Regarding the recent attack on army men in Gopalganj, Waker-Uz-Zaman said it was nothing but a misunderstanding.

"The situation is calm there. We have talked with them. But the crime they have committed must be investigated, and those who were involved will be brought to justice."