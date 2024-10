Gausur Rahman receives ‘Chintasutra Literary Award’

Noted author, poet, columnist and researcher Gausur Rahman has received 'Chintasutra Literary Award' for his contribution in the field of literature.

Chintasutra, a Dhaka-based online literary magazine, honours eminent personalities for their contributions to literature.

Rahman, 59, an assistant professor of Bangla at Phulbaria Degree College in Mymensingh, earlier received 'Nasir Uddin Sahitya Padak', 'Chandraboti Sahitya Padak', 'Mymensingh Press Club Padak' and Mymensingh Shilpakala Academy Sammanona' for his versatile literary works.

He has so far penned several novels -- 'Amader Bhulguli Amader Phoolguli', 'Pronoy Nadir Tarongo', 'Bhalobashar Kane Kane Kotha' -- and poetry collections -- 'Jhinuke Nei Mukta', 'Tash Khela Pasha Khela', 'Purbo Meghe Tomar Bristir Rong', 'Megh Bristite Premer Ghor', 'Bhalobasha Jokhon Ghumiye Thake' and 'Amader Sheishab Din'.

He also wrote 24 research volumes on eminent personalities including Kazi Nazrul Islam, Shamsur Rahman. Abu Ishaq, Rabindranath Tagore and Jasim Uddin, and different topics from Bangla Literature.

Rahman was born Chhoto Ghara village in Netrokona in October 1965.