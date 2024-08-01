Gas supply in several Dhaka areas to be shut for 9hrs tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended for 9 hours -- from 9:00am to 6:00pm -- tomorrow in different Dhaka areas due to emergency relocation of gas pipelines.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain halted include Mugda, Ahmedbagh, Bashabo, and Shantibagh

Titas regretted the temporary inconvenience to consumers saying that the adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply for the same reason.