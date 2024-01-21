Gas supply resumes in Ctg, pressure low

Poor supply leads to load-shedding, residents, businesses, industries continue to suffer

Despite resolving the technical glitch at the Moheshkhali LNG terminal Friday night, the gas supply in Chattogram remained largely interrupted till last evening due to low pressure in the pipeline.

Moreover, due to the reduced supply of liquefied natural gas, power generation fell as well, leading to load-shedding in many places yesterday.

Till the evening, the country faced up to 700MW load-shedding, according to the data of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

"Gas supply from the terminal resumed Saturday [yesterday] morning after engineers fixed the glitch," said Gautam Chandra Kundu, general manager (marketing) of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

"However, the pressure did not reach the expected level immediately. It has been increasing gradually, and we expect domestic consumers, businesses, and industries to get gas supplies by noon," he told The Daily Star last morning.

But gas did not reach most of the port city till the evening, exacerbating the suffering of residents, businesses, and industries.

Residents in most parts of the city struggled to cook for themselves for the second consecutive day due to the crisis.

"There is no gas in our burner. We had to get breakfast from a restaurant," said Sajal Das, a resident of the city's Hem Sen Lane area.

While gas supply resumed at his home in the morning, Shraban Paul, a resident of the city's Goalpara area, said the pressure was too low to cook.

Meanwhile, locals said gas supply still remained suspended in Halishahar, Tiger Pass, Khulshi, Askar Dighir Par, Jamal Khan, Anderkilla, Raja Pukur Lane, Rahamatganj, Dewanji Pukur Par, and Joy Nagar areas till last evening.

As most CNG-run vehicles could not refuel, city streets remained relatively empty compared to other days.

"I waited in line for six hours but failed to refuel my vehicle last [Friday] morning. I returned to the filling station at 9:00am today [Saturday], but still, there is no fuel," Md Manik, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver, told this reporter while standing in front of a filling station at Kadamtali around 2:00pm.

"I had no income yesterday, and I probably won't be able to drive today," he said, adding, "I live day to day. How will I cover my family's daily expenses?"

With few public vehicles on city roads, commuters also struggled to reach their destinations for the second straight day.

"I was late to work as I waited over an hour at Chawkbazar intersection for a CNG-run autorickshaw," said Habib Ullah, adding, "Finally, I had to hire a battery-run autorickshaw for double the fare."

When contacted, Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the gas crisis has severely impacted practically every industry, including the readymade garments, food processing, and steel manufacturing sectors.

"In many industries, production was little to none in the past two days," he said, adding, "Cost of products will increase due to this hamper in production, and ultimately, consumers will have to bear the brunt of price hike."

According to sources at Petrobangla, the gas supply snapped on Thursday night due to a technical glitch that occurred during the recommissioning of an LNG terminal, which had been under maintenance for over two months.

Two floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Moheshkhali, each with a capacity of 500 million standard cubic feet per day (mmcfd), are run by Summit Group and Excelerate Energy of the United States.

Gas was being supplied to Chattogram city and its adjoining areas from the floating terminal operated by Summit Group since November 1, last year, when maintenance work on the other terminal began. This led to a reduction in supply, leaving the city dwellers in dismay.

This suffering intensified when the gas supply stopped fully from the floating LNG terminals on Thursday night.

Gas supply started to resume slowly in the city after 32 hours last morning.