Gas supply to remain shut in parts of Dhaka for 10hrs today

Staff Correspondent
Thu May 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Gas supply will remain suspended in different parts of the capital from 10:00am to 8:00pm today due to pipeline replacement work.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain suspended are Moghbazar, Noyatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Meer-er-bagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh, and Eskaton (Dilu Road).

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the period, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, it added.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience. 

