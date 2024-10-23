Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 23, 2024 06:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 06:51 PM

Bangladesh

Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in Farmgate, nearby areas tomorrow

Due to pipeline replacement works, supply will be suspended for eight hours from 10:00am to 6:00pm
Representational image

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for eight hours from 10:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice from the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Farmgate, Nakhalpara, Shaheenbag, Bhondoyalbag, Tejturi Bazar and the adjacent areas.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience.

