Gas found in Sylhet well

Gas was found in a newly drilled well in the country's first gas field Haripur of Sylhet.

Officials said it would produce around 18 million cubic feet of gas a day.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced it yesterday at a briefing at the ministry.

Sources at the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, the operating company, told The Daily Star that Chinese company Sinopec had started the drilling in June this year.

The total expenditure for the well is around Tk 203 crore, said officials.

The well has about 50 billion cubic feet of gas reserves, according to the data of SGFL.

The monetary value of gas stored in the well is around Tk 3,600 crore.

The state minister said they will need another seven months to connect the gas to the national grid.

It is part of the ongoing move to add around 618 mmcfd by 2025 from local gas fields by drilling 46 wells in different gas fields, the state minister added.