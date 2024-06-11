Gas crisis hits consumers hard

Households, industrial units and transport run on liquefied natural gas have been suffering from gas crisis for about two weeks, thanks to a drop in local gas production following the shutdown of an LNG regasification unit in Cox's Bazar on May 29.

Some factories have announced closure due to low gas pressure. Many CNG refilling stations in the capital are seeing long queues of vehicles. People in many areas are finding it difficult to cook meals at home.

Besides, power supply to rural areas has worsened during the same period amid the sweltering heat.

The government had planned to produce 17,800 megawatts of power during the summer season, but it could generate a record 16,477MW on April 30. However, the average production was between 13,000MW and 15,000MW in April-May, according to data of Bangladesh Power Development Board.

Officials had attributed this production shortage to the reduced purchase of primary fuel, which stemmed from dollar crunch.

The country's total power generation capacity is around 26,000MW.

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), responsible for supplying electricity to rural areas, had to conduct up to 1,100MW of load shedding for a day since May 27. The districts of Mymensingh, Tangail, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narshingdi, and Noakhali experienced the highest load shedding, according to the REB.

During the Cyclone Remal on May 27, a "broken stray steel structure" struck the LNG regasification unit in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar. The unit, operated by Summit Group, was taken to a dry dock abroad last week for repair, said Summit in a statement on June 5.

The LNG terminal is expected to be brought back home within about three weeks, added the statement.

The country gets LNG from two floating storage regasification units (FSRU) having a total capacity of 1,100 million cubic feet of gas a day (mmcfd). The incident reduced the supply to 600 mmcfd.

Overall, Petrobangla can currently supply around 2,600 mmcfd against a demand of 3,800 mmcfd.

The Summit's FSRU only resumed operations in mid-April after undergoing maintenance in Singapore for two and a half months. The gas supply situation in the country was same back then when people had to endure suffering.

Sabakat Sabri, a resident of East Shewrapara in the capital, told The Daily Star that they have been facing an acute gas crisis for about a week.

"We have been living here for 15 years. But the situation had never been so bad," he said.