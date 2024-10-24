Garments workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears

The workers of TNZ Apparels Limited in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning, demanding their unpaid salaries for the month of September.

They blocked the highway around 8:30am in the Bason area, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

As of 12:30pm, the highway remained blocked, and the workers continued their demonstration, said Biojid Mia, inspector of Gazipur Industrial Police.

One protesting worker said, "We have 3,300 employees in our factory, and we have not received our salaries for September."

Al Mamun, inspector of the Gazipur Traffic Police, said that the Dhaka-bound road on the highway had been blocked since 11:00am. The traffic jam stretched for about 6 kilometres from Tongi to Joydebpur, causing severe disruptions for commuters.

More than 500 workers blocked the road, Inspector Al Mamun added.

Industrial police are currently in negotiations with the protesting workers, and efforts are being made to resolve the situation by coordinating between factory owners, workers, and the police.

The Daily Star tried to reach Shahadat Hossain, director of TNZ Apparels Limited, on his phone but he did not pick up the call.