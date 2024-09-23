Garment workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding attendance bonus

Workers of a garment factory blocked ​​the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Bagherbazar point in Gazipur this morning, demanding attendance bonuses.

Thousands of workers Golden Refit Garment Limited took to the streets around 10:00am, halting traffic from Chandana intersection to Mauna highway, said Salna Highway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Sale Ahmed.

Inspector of Industrial Police (Salna Zone) Suman Mia also confirmed to The Daily Star that the road was blockaded by the workers.

Several workers, seeking anonymity, told the correspondent that they must be paid attendance bonus as it is difficult for them to run their families without it.

If their demand is not met, they will not leave the road, they said.

The workers have been demanding Tk 1,000 attendance bonus per month.

Garment Workers Trade Union Center Gazipur District President Ziaul Kabir Khokon said that various garment factories are giving extra attendance bonus of Tk 750 per month to the workers who are punctual and regular at work.

"I think it is their right and the demand is logical," he said.

However, our Gazipur correspondent could not speak to the owner or admin officer of Golden Refit Garments Ltd after repeated attempts.

On the other hand, 1,500 workers of Seasons Dresses Limited, located on Khan Para Road, Tongi Paschim Police Station, have stopped production demanding the remaining half-month salary of July, according to the Industrial Police.

They also blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of the factory.

Contacted, Mohammad Bahar, owner of Seasons Dresses Limited, told The Daily Star, "We have been paying workers for many years. Now workers are protesting due to arrears for only 15 days. It is very sad."

"I heard that the workers blocked the highway this morning too. Army is also on the spot. I am going to the factory. I hope we can resolve the problem today," he said.