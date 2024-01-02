Garment factory workers block Dhaka-Ctg highway, halt traffic movement

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 01:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 02:37 PM

Garment factory workers block Dhaka-Ctg highway. Photo: Collected

Workers of a garment factory demanding three months' salaries and arrears blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chandina's Belashor area of Cumilla, creating a long tailback.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck when the workers blocked both sides of the highway around 9:30am. This led to long tailbacks on sides of the highway connecting the capital to the port city.

The workers left the highway around 1:10pm after getting assurances from the factory authorities, Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of Chandina Police Station, told our Cumilla correspondent. 

Kakoli Akter, a worker of the plant, told The Daily Star, "The authorities are not paying our salaries and dues for the last three months. So, we were forced to block the highway."

 

