Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 05:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 05:22 PM

Garment exporter David gets bail in Setu Bhaban violence case

KM Rezaul Hasanat David

A Dhaka court today granted bail to garment exporter KM Rezaul Hasanat David, chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after the accused submitted the bail petition, said a sub-inspector of the court police.

Court sources said David was the first to secure bail among those accused in the cases filed over the recent violence centring the quota reform movement.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.

Following the incident, police filed the case with Banani Police Station. David was accused of financing the perpetrators.

David was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on completion of his five-day remand in the case.

