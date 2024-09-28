A garden of botanical marvels

Rokto Chandan, Ashoka, Toona, Hijal or Tomal -- imagine a garden where all of these unique and rare native plant species live, breathe, and flourish. Now stop imagining, because it really exists!

Md Hasmot Ali's eco reserve in Sarishabari, Jamalpur, is a rare oasis of biodiversity, home to over 600 unique trees, including species on the brink of extinction.

Named Dwijen Sharma Garden, after the renowned Bangladeshi naturalist, it spans four acres and houses 150 endangered plants alongside rare fruits and flowers.

Hasmot, a lecturer at Alhaj Farhad Ali Memorial Degree College in Sirajganj, developed his love for trees from childhood, inspired by Prof Sharma's work.

He began by planting seedlings at every nook of the front yard of his house.

His garden, established in 2020, boasts species such as the Indian trumpet (Oroxylum indicum), Boilam (Anisoptera scaphula), and bishop wood (Bischofia javanica). It also includes 20 types of bamboo, 50 varieties of orchids and cacti, and numerous foreign and local fruit species.

The garden was created on his ancestral land at a cost of Tk 25 lakh. It requires meticulous care, so Hasmot took training at the Bangladesh National Herbarium to further his expertise.

In addition to preserving trees, Hasmot has collaborated with butterfly expert Prof Manowar Hossain from Jahangirnagar University to establish a butterfly sanctuary within the reserve. Visitors can observe around 30 species of butterflies, supported by the pollinator-friendly plants in the area.

"Butterflies play a vital role in ecological balance," said Hasmot, who was awarded the National Butterfly Award for his efforts last year. He also received a National Award for his contributions to environmental conservation and raising awareness.

Looking ahead, Hasmot hopes to expand the reserve and inspire others to follow in his footsteps. His daughter, 16-year-old Niladri Nuzhat, shares his passion for the sanctuary.

"I love living here -- gardening and spending time with the animals. They are like my family. My friends love to visit our house too, as they find it beautiful and peaceful," she added.

Anup Singh, the local agricultural officer, praised Hasmot's initiative, saying, "If nature is not conserved, humans will become extinct." He pledged support for Hasmot's future projects.