Ganosamhati calls for overhaul of state structure

The existing state structure of Bangladesh does not serve the people but protects the interests of a privileged group, said speakers at an event organised by Ganosamhati Andolon at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka yesterday.

They demanded justice, reforms, and participatory national elections.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati, said, "The state is built upon enforced disappearances, killings, land grabbing, and a deep-rooted system of repression. This must be dismantled."

Saki said the current state system has long been shaped by domination, oppression, and inequality.

"Only changing the government is not enough -- the entire state machinery must be transformed," he added.

He called for unity among the people to bring about this change.

Family members of those killed or injured during the July uprising also joined the rally.

Leaders and activists from Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, and other parts of the country also joined the rally.