Ganosamhati Andolon gets EC registration

Ganosamhati Andolon has been registered with the Election Commission (EC) as a political party.

The EC Secretariat issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

EC Secretary Shafiul Azim handed over the registration certificate to a delegation from Ganosamhati Andolon. The party was registered with the number of 53 and the party symbol "Mathal", which is a conically shaped hat that farmers wear traditionally when working under the sun.

In the registration notification signed by Shafiul Azim, it was stated that following the judgment and directives of the High Court, the EC registered the Ganosamhati Andolon led by Zonayed Saki as a political party until further notice.

However, when the party applied for its registration to the EC on December 28, 2017, the commission did not grant registration at that time. Then, the party filed a petition with the High Court.

The HC, in 2019, directed the CEC and the EC to register Ganosamhati Andolon. But the EC later appealed against the ruling. On September 10, the EC withdrew its appeal against the HC ruling.