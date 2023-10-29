Gain knowledge and practise science, PM tells youth at DU Special Convocation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the young generation to take the country for a better future by acquiring knowledge and practising science.

"I am doing whatever is possible for me. The young people must make sure that the forward march of Bangladesh is not be stopped," she said.

The prime minister was addressing as special convocation of Dhaka University as the convocation speaker.

The DU organised the convocation to confer posthumous honorary 'Doctor of Laws' degree on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a ceremony held at the central playground of the university. Bangabandhu studied law at the university.

Hasina put emphasis on continued efforts in carrying out research works.

"More importance should be given to research works. We have achieved great success in agricultural research. Today, we have ensured food security," she said.

In this connection, she mentioned that the government has launched Bangabandhu-1 Satellite and is planning to launch the second one.

"Then we have to go to the moon. In order to go to the moon, I have already established the Aviation and Aerospace University at Lalmonirhat," she said.

The prime minister said that the only goal of her is to build a Bangladesh that the father of the nation had wanted.

"Prime minister's office is nothing to me. I could have become the prime minister long ago. But I didn't want it that way," she said.

She said that she believes in using power for the welfare of the people.

"What I'm doing is to develop the country as the father of the nation had wanted to see. That's my only goal," she said.

She asked the educated people not to forget the people living in rural areas.

"The more the rural people develop the better for the country. The progress of a handful of people is not desired. It has to be universal. Our development will come from the grassroots, from the villages," she said.

In her address the prime minister quoted frequently from the speeches of Bangabandhu on his dream about Bangladesh and his emphasis on agriculture, the country's history, heritage, literature and culture.

She said that since 2009 the Awami League government has been in power and it has changed Bangladesh.

"We have been able to do that by keeping every word of the father of the nation in our heart and realising his dream. I did it that way," she said.

The prime minister said that the government has been able to alleviate poverty in Bangladesh.

"We have been able to make economic progress in Bangladesh. However, Corona and war have created a disruption not only for us but also for the world," she said.

"We will deliver the benefits of this freedom to everyone. Not a single person will be homeless or landless in this Bangladesh," she vowed.

She said that the government is doing everything it can to move this country forward.

She thanked Dhaka University authorities for conferring the Doctor of Laws to Bangabandhu.

"Dhaka University is the university in my heart. If I could get admission again, I would be happy to finish my Master's degree from here," she said.

In this regard, she said that she has received many degrees from many countries of the world.

"I am not satisfied with it. I didn't get it from my university. Of course, I was given an honorary degree here, but it would have been better if I could have studied here again," she said.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, the prime minister received the honorary degree of 'Doctor of Laws' (posthumously) of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The PM also enjoyed a brief cultural event performed by Dhaka University students.

At the outset of the programme, one minute silence was observed to show respect to Bangabandhu.

A video documentary on Bangabandhu and the history of Dhaka University was also shown in the programme.