Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

FY 2024-25: NU announces Tk 2,097.31cr budget

Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:10 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:13 PM
Photo: Collected

National University today approved a budget of Tk 2,097.31cr for fiscal 2024-25.

NU Treasurer Prof Abdus Salam Howladar made the announcement in the 26th Senate meeting at the Senate Hall of the university's main campus in Gazipur this afternoon, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Speaking at the event, NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Moshiur Rahman said, "Our main goal is to implement the vision of Smart Bangladesh. For this, initiatives have been taken to ensure students' skill-enhancing teaching. Plans have been made to expand nationwide teachers' training and give priority to research."

Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Faras Uddin, and former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে কাল রাষ্ট্রপতিকে স্মারকলিপি ও গণপদযাত্রা

সরকারি চাকরিতে কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে রাষ্ট্রপতি বরাবর স্মারকলিপি প্রদান এবং গণপদযাত্রা কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করেছেন আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থীরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটার সমাধান আদালতের মাধ্যমেই হতে হবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৪১ মিনিট আগে
push notification