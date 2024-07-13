FY 2024-25: NU announces Tk 2,097.31cr budget

National University today approved a budget of Tk 2,097.31cr for fiscal 2024-25.

NU Treasurer Prof Abdus Salam Howladar made the announcement in the 26th Senate meeting at the Senate Hall of the university's main campus in Gazipur this afternoon, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Speaking at the event, NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Moshiur Rahman said, "Our main goal is to implement the vision of Smart Bangladesh. For this, initiatives have been taken to ensure students' skill-enhancing teaching. Plans have been made to expand nationwide teachers' training and give priority to research."

Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Faras Uddin, and former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.