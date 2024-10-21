Future of 62 ASPs now up in the air

No explanation given for putting off their passing-out parade

The government's unusual step to postpone the passing-out parade for 62 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) has created uncertainty among many trainees about their future in the service.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the home affairs adviser to the interim government, and Md. Mainul Islam, the Inspector General of Police, had travelled to Rajshahi for the event, which was scheduled for Sunday at the Bangladesh Police Academy.

However, just hours before the parade was scheduled to begin, it was declared "postponed".

The 62 ASPs were recruited through the 38th and 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams and were set to begin their probationary postings after successfully completing their one-year training.

The abrupt move came a day after Salauddin Ammar, a coordinator of the Rajshahi University (RU) unit's Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, made a Facebook post.

In his post, Ammar alleged that all the 62 ASPs had been recruited during the tenure of the Awami League regime.

He also expressed reservations about attending the parade, questioning, "Have they [the ASPs] been investigated!!"

"The passing-out parade was postponed upon directives from higher authorities -- a new date would be announced later," Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, the principal of the Bangladesh Police Academy, told The Daily Star.

The home adviser could not be reached for comment.

He, however, did not provide any concrete explanation for the postponement of the parade during a press briefing at the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police headquarters yesterday.

Asked why the parade was postponed, he said: "It has already been explained… stay well."

He abruptly ended the press briefing right after.

A background check would be conducted on the 62 ASPs to determine if any of them had political affiliations with the Awami League, said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

"A decision regarding the officials will be made after the verification. In the meantime, the trainees have been instructed to continue their training," the official said.

Masudur Rahman, the academy's principal, dismissed the notion that the parade was postponed due to political scrutiny.

"It was postponed as per directives from higher authorities and not for verification purposes," he added.

One ASP trainee expressed frustration over the sudden change.

"We had been preparing for the closing parade, and then, out of nowhere, we were informed that it had been postponed and that our training would continue. We are completely in the dark about what will happen next."

The trainee went through the 40th BCS recruitment process that started six years ago.

According to police sources, 66 ASP trainees were undergoing the year-long training, including three from the 38th BCS and 63 from the 40th BCS. However, three trainees from the 40th BCS failed the final exam, leaving 62 to graduate.

"After passing through highly competitive exams and intense training, we are now left in a state of limbo. If our appointments are delayed or cancelled, all our hard work will have been for nothing," the trainee added.

Nurul Huda, a former IGP, termed the incident as an "unusual step".

"It is not illegal, but such a step was never taken before for an entire batch. During the training, some trainees are dropped from the job for various logical reasons. But the postponement of the entire batch of parades is probably unprecedented and a bit unusual," Huda told The Daily Star.

Salauddin Ammar, the coordinator of the RU unit's anti-discriminatory student movement, however, welcomed the move.

"The appropriate person should get the appointment after investigation," he told The Daily Star.