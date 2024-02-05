Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Feb 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Furniture fair starts in Ctg tomorrow

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Feb 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 12:00 AM

The 13th furniture fair will begin in the port city tomorrow.

Mahabubul Alam, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), is scheduled to inaugurate the event at GEC convention centre.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"A total of 27 furniture companies, including makers and importers, are likely to take part at the six-day event," said Maksudur Rahman, secretary of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association Chattogram chapter.

The fair will be open to all from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মিয়ানমারের ৬৮ সীমান্তরক্ষী বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয় নিয়েছে: বিজিবি
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমারের ৬৮ সীমান্তরক্ষী বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয় নিয়েছেন: বিজিবি

‘তাদের মধ্যে ১৫ জন সদস্যের চিকিৎসার ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি হার ৪ বছরে সর্বনিম্ন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification