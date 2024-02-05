Furniture fair starts in Ctg tomorrow

The 13th furniture fair will begin in the port city tomorrow.

Mahabubul Alam, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), is scheduled to inaugurate the event at GEC convention centre.

"A total of 27 furniture companies, including makers and importers, are likely to take part at the six-day event," said Maksudur Rahman, secretary of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association Chattogram chapter.

The fair will be open to all from 10:00am to 9:00pm.