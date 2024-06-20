Full-scale rawhide trade yet to start

Tanners point at rain, delay in animal sacrifice

Full-scale rawhide procurement across the country has yet to begin due to rainfall and subsequent delays in animal sacrifices.

Tanners and merchants expect the salt-applied rawhide sales to gain momentum on Saturday, as seasonal traders are preparing them to be sold to the major haats after procuring most rawhide without salt from the field level.

Nearly 85 lakh pieces of cowhides are expected to be sold in 42 designated major haats across the country this year, said Aftab Khan, president of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants' Association.

Khan also said nearly 20 percent of animals were sacrificed after two days of Eid due to inclement weather and rainfall, delaying the arrival of rawhide from the countryside.

In recent years, most of the rawhides have been bought either directly by tanners or by their appointed agents across the country. As a result, the traditional rawhide trading system through merchants has broken down.

"We have already bought eight lakh pieces of rawhide from Dhaka and its adjacent areas," said Shaheen Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA).

Shaheen also said rawhides will be processed in rationing at the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate (STIE) in Hemayetpur, where the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is situated.

The estate's capacity is not high enough to accommodate and process all the rawhide at a time, he added.

Annual production capacity of 140 running tanneries at STIE is 900 million cubic feet, while around 400 million cubic feet are produced there per year, he said.

However, during Eid ul Azha, over 200 million cubic feet of rawhide are collected just within a week, which is half the entire year's production, he said, adding, "So, the rawhide will be tanned in three months and merchants and tanners will preserve them by applying salt during this period."

However, local tanners are compelled to sell the tanned hide mainly to Chinese traders at nearly 60 percent lower than international price level because of poor compliance at STIE.

The BTA chief also said they are selling the tanned hides at 70 cents per square foot, down from US $1.50 per square foot a few years ago, as the sector has been affected following the pandemic and Russia-Ukrain war.

The association has set a target to procure 80 lakh pieces of rawhide this year, 10 lakh lower than the previous one, said Shaheen at a press conference in the capital yesterday.

Robiul Alam, president of Dhaka District Hide Merchants Association, said around 25 percent of rawhide will get damaged this year due to not preserving them on time.

Currently, the CETP can treat 25,000 to 30,000 cubic metres of liquid waste per day. But during Eid-ul-Azha, the generation of waste climbs to 40,000 cubic metres as the number of rawhides shoots up.

Md Golam Shahnewaz, managing director of Dhaka Tannery Industrial Estate Waste Treatment Plant Company Limited, which runs the CETP, said various upgrades have been done to increase the CETP's capacity, and two ponds have been excavated for solid waste removal.

This will help curb the pollution caused by the rawhide processing, he added.