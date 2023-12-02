The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord is yet to be fully implemented although 26 years have passed since it was signed between the then Awami League government and leaders of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) on this day in 1997.

The full implementation remains elusive due to the AL government's unwillingness to this end, alleged rights activists and PCJSS leaders.

The UN Human Rights Council, in its Universal Periodic Review, has called upon the government to announce a time-frame bound roadmap in this regard.

This recommendation was made by Denmark to the government at the 44th session of the UPR Working Group under the UNHRC held in Switzerland's Geneva on November 13.

The government claims 65 out of the accord's 72 sections are fully implemented. In contrast, PCJSS leaders say only 25 sections are fully executed, with 18 sections partially implemented, leaving 29 sections completely untouched.

While certain clauses, like establishing the CHT Affairs Ministry and regional councils, were partially implemented, according to Zakir Hossain, a joint coordinator of the CHT Treaty Implementation Movement, these bodies lack any real power and remain largely non-functional.

"Besides, the CHT Land Commission remains non-operational due to the absence of any regulations in line with the amended CHT Land Dispute Resolution Commission Act," he said.

According to him, a draft of rules formulated for the act remains pending with the ministry concerned as the authorities are unwilling to make the land commission effective.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, said after signing of the treaty, the Jumma (indigenous residents in the hills) people hoped that their long, armed struggles for existence had come to an end.

"But what have we seen after 26 years of the treaty? Only 25 out of 72 clauses were fully implemented. The key clauses have remained unimplemented," he said.

The AL government has been in power since 2009. In their election manifestos in 2009, 2014, and 2018, respectively, the party pledged to implement the treaty fully, and it could have done so if it had the goodwill, he said.

Over 500 temporary army camps in the hill tracts were supposed to be withdrawn as per the peace accord, but the process halted after withdrawing around 105 camps in 2013, he said.

"Later, at least 20 of the withdrawn camps were reinstated during the pandemic," Sanjeeb said.

Former lawmaker and PCJSS vice-president Ushatan Talukder also said the implementation of the accord depends on the government's goodwill.

He called upon all, including civil society members, to take effective steps for implementing the peace accord.

CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.