Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:36 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:17 AM

Bangladesh

Full commission on constitutional reforms formed

Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:36 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:17 AM
Govt forms full commission for constitutional reforms

The government yesterday formed a full commission to make recommendations on constitutional reforms.

The commission was constituted after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus approved it, according to a gazette notification.

Prof Ali Riaz leads the commission.

Eight other members include Dhaka University law professors Sumaiya Khair and Muhammad Ekramul Haque; lawyers Imran Siddique, Sharif Bhuiyan, and Moin Alam Ferozi; writer Firoz Ahmed; rights activist Mustain Billah; and student representative Mahfuj Alam, who is also the special assistant to the chief adviser.

In his speech to the nation on 11 September, Prof Yunus announced the formation of six commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, the constitution, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Initially, prominent lawyer Shahdeen Malik was named as the head of the Constitutional Reform Commission, but later he was replaced by Prof Ali Riaz.

On October 3, the government formed five commissions to reform the public administration, ACC, judiciary, police, and the electoral system.

 

