Fulfill climate commitments

Saber asks developed nations

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury underscored the necessity for developed nations to fulfill their promised commitments regarding climate change.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he emphasised the pressing need for fostering global solidarity and trust so that the momentum created through the UAE Consensus during COP28 can be built upon and solidified.

Highlighting commitments made during previous COPs -- relating to emission cuts, means of implementation, and adaptation finance -- he noted that these promises have not been fulfilled.

"Behind terms like 'adaptation, financing gaps' lies the fundamental 'trust gap'," he observed.

He called for concerted efforts to bridge this trust deficit, asserting that COP28 prioritised building global trust and solidarity.

"All actions must be aligned with science and the absolute imperative of capping temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius," he said, asserting that we must solve the problem of climate change faster than we are creating it.