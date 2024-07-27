Fuel transport starts amid tight security

Four oil carrier wagons left Chattogram for Dhaka, Sylhet and Dohazari and Hathazri upazilas yesterday amid tight security. Two more are waiting at Patenga depot in Chattogram to leave for Rangpur and Sreemangal.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members escorted the fuel carrier trains from Chattogram.

According to the information of the control room of the railway transport department, a train with 24 oil carrier wagons left for Dhaka at around 5:30am on Friday. Besides, another train with 16 oil carrier wagons left for Sylhet at 6:30am.

Meanwhile, a train with 12 fuel carrier wagons left Chattogram for Dohazari Power Station at 10:00am, while another train with 12 fuel carrier wagons left Chattogram for Hathazari upazila at 11:00am.

A press release signed by Chattogram-8 BGB Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui informed that a platoon member of BGB was on security duty in each fuel carrier train.

Deputy General Manager (Terminal) of Jamuna Oil Company Helal Uddin said fuel transportation has started amid tight security. Two more fuel carrier trains are waiting to leave Jamuna Oil's Patenga depot for Rangpur and Sreemangal.