Fuel prices drop for Sept

Diesel Tk 105.5, octane Tk 125

The government has reduced fuel prices for the month of September following the price trends in the international market.

From now on (12:00am today), diesel and kerosene prices will be Tk 105.50 a litre, while petrol will be Tk 121 per litre, and octane at Tk 125.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The prices of diesel and kerosene have decreased by Tk 1.25 compared to previous prices, while octane and petrol dropped by Tk 6 per litre.

The government started fixing fuel prices under a mechanism in line with global market rates in March this year. On February 29, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) issued a notification on Automatic Fuel Oil Pricing Guidelines.

According to the notification, the prices of all petroleum fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.

In the first adjustment of March, diesel and kerosene prices decreased by Tk 0.75, octane dropped by Tk 4 and petrol by Tk 3. In April, the price of diesel and kerosine was reduced by Tk 2.25 per litre but the petrol and octane remained unchanged.

In May, the government hiked diesel price by Tk 1 per litre, and petrol and octane prices by Tk 2.50 per litre.

During the unstable situation in the first of July, the prices was unchanged for August. In July, the prices of diesel and kerosene was cut by Tk 1 per litre while petrol and octane prices were unchanged at Tk 127 and Tk 131, respectively.