Frobel Academy hosts STEAMS Day

Frobel Academy, a STEM-accredited and Cambridge Associate inclusive school, hosted STEAMS Day 2025 on its Ananya Residential Area campus in Chattogram on May 27, said a press release.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Frobel Herbal Healing Garden, a transformative space created to support students' mental health and emotional growth through mindfulness and reflection.

Razina Mushfiq, president of the Ladies Club, Chittagong Cantonment, attended the event as the special guest.

"At Frobel, we believe that nurturing a child's emotional and mental wellbeing was foundational to academic and social success," said Huwra (Tehseen) Zohair, director and principal of Frobel Academy.

Head of School Nusrat Khan, Director Sabeen Aameir, Syeda Rehnuma Tarmeen, Alisha Tariq Changi, Abdullah Bin Sulaiman Khan, and Md Amzad Hossen, among others, supported the event.