Friday, fun day!

Children have a blast at book fair

Provangshu Sarkar, a government employee, knew exactly where he wanted to bring his wife and two little ones for a special outing: the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela. He came to Dhaka all the way from Sreemangal solely for the purpose of attending the book fair.

Provangshu is not alone. Like him, hundreds visited the fair yesterday, holding their children's hands, some carrying them on their shoulders. Smiles stretched across faces as children clutched colourful balloons. The air thrummed with excitement as the curious minds navigated stalls overflowing with storybooks.

The "Shishu Prahar," dedicated children's hours spread at three different slots (from 11:30am, 3:30pm and 6:30pm) throughout the day, had transformed the Boi Mela into a magical wonderland of words.

"I shared stories with my children about the book fair several times. I brought them today [yesterday] to introduce them to different genres of books. It's crucial to encourage children to develop the habit of reading books from their early years; otherwise, they might be confined to digital devices," said Provangshu.

Laughter echoed through the Suhrawardy Udyan as Halum, Ikri, Shiku, and Tuktuki -- mascots from Sisimpur (Bangladeshi adaptation of Sesame Street) greeted wide-eyed children at the Shishu Prahar.

Their playful skits and interactive games send waves of excitement through the young crowd.

Tuktuki, the bookworm, urged everyone to read, while Iqri, the curious one, encouraged the habit of asking questions. Halum, a fan of fish for healthy brain growth, shared dietary advice, and Shiku, the inventor, sparked imaginations and offered creative guidance.

Joyful shouts of "yes!" filled the air as children embraced the mascots' messages.

Menal Mehrish, a second grader at YWCA Junior Girls High School got a colourful book for herself from the Sisimpur stall, which the little bookworms like her called "Halum and Ikri" stall.

Sakila Sathi, a former Dhaka University graduate, came to the fair around 11:00am with his two children Aariq Raiyan, 10, and Ymaeer Raiyan, 7. They are students of Willes Little Flower School and College.

"I bring them to the fair every year to cultivate their love for reading," said Sathi.

Throughout the day, the number of visitors steadily grew, and by afternoon, book enthusiasts could be spotted throughout the fairgrounds, eagerly purchasing their favourites.

Raima Tabassum shared her delight after buying three books, saying, "Almost every year, I come to the book fair to buy books from my favourite authors. This time, I visited on the second day of the fair."

According to Bangla Academy, 31 new books were published at the fair yesterday. The book fair started at 11:00am yesterday and concluded at 9:00pm. The fair is scheduled to follow the same time frame today.