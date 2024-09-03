Fresh probe into BDR carnage to begin soon

Says home adviser

The process for a thorough reinvestigation and fair trial into the BDR carnage of 2009 will be initiated soon, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Choudhury said yesterday.

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said, "This government is determined to establish people's rights, good governance, and justice. Not only as a home adviser but also as an ordinary citizen and former member of the army, I want justice for the BDR killings."

Before speaking to reporters, the adviser had a courtesy meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli.

Without giving any details of the meeting, Jahangir said they discussed various issues. He did not take any questions from journalists.

Later, the home ministry in a press release said the adviser and the ambassador discussed human trafficking prevention, agricultural rehabilitation and insurance, restructuring and reform of the police force, and prevention of money laundering and corruption.

At the beginning of the meeting, the ambassador inquired about the adviser's priorities.

In response, Jahangir, also the adviser to the agriculture ministry, said post-flood agricultural rehabilitation is the biggest priority and challenge. He sought Switzerland's cooperation.

"We want to increase existing cooperation in combating human trafficking," said the ambassador.

Renggli emphasised introducing insurance in the agriculture sector to increase the capacity and capability of farmers to face floods or natural calamities.

The adviser said the farmers of Bangladesh are still not very interested in the issue. A decision will be made in this regard in future.

The ambassador said climate change has had a huge impact on Bangladesh. "That is why floods and other natural disasters are increasing."

He suggested the formulation and implementation of acceptable and innovative projects to solve these problems.

The ambassador said Switzerland has long experience in police reform and restructuring. Bangladesh can take advantage of this opportunity, said Jahangir.

The adviser said the present government has taken a tough stance against corruption and money laundering.

He sought Switzerland's support to uphold human rights in Bangladesh.

The ambassador said Switzerland will cooperate in preventing money laundering in Bangladesh and bringing back the laundered money following international mechanisms.

Alberto Giovanetti, politics, economy, and cultural affairs counsellor at Swiss embassy, and senior home ministry officials were present at the meeting.