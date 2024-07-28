French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired

France's national rail operator said on Sunday repairs to its network damaged by sabotage attacks was "fully completed" and there would be "no more delays" for travellers from Monday morning.

The situation on the main western line from Paris was "practically normal" and "three out of four" high-speed TGV trains were running on the main northern line from the capital city, "without any increase in travel time from now on", the SNCF said in a statement.