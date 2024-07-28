Bangladesh
AFP
Sun Jul 28, 2024 02:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 02:31 PM

French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired

AFP
Reuters file photo

France's national rail operator said on Sunday repairs to its network damaged by sabotage attacks was "fully completed" and there would be "no more delays" for travellers from Monday morning.

The situation on the main western line from Paris was "practically normal" and "three out of four" high-speed TGV trains were running on the main northern line from the capital city, "without any increase in travel time from now on", the SNCF said in a statement.

